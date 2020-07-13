The Franklin Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Monday evening after a grill malfunctioned, caught fire and spread to a home on Oxford Glen Drive.
According to a FFD news release, crews were dispatched to the McKay's Mill subdivision at 6:29 p.m. where it found a two-story home with flames coming from the exterior of the home after the propane grill, which was being used in the driveway, caught fire.
The release cites Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris and said that the blaze, which caused no injuries, caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
FFD reminded residents to always make sure that grills are used a safe distance away from any structures.
