Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is now open in Franklin, marking continued expansion of the celebrity chef's delivery-only restaurant concept.
"The industry is pivoting," Fieri said in an interview with Today with Hoda and Jenna. "We've been dabbling in the delivery business for quite a few years — Everybody has with 'To-Go' — Everybody knows that system, especially in big cities, everybody knows that system, but it's way past getting pizza delivery now."
According to Fieri, the concept uses a "virtual kitchen" that operates out of select restaurants in more than 25 cities across the United States, featuring some of Fieri's staples from his various restaurant brands including Jalapeño Pig Poppers, Bacon Mac N' Cheese Burger, Italian Stallion Salad and Chocolate Whiskey Cake.
"It gives people the chance to have that Flavortown experience in a restaurant that they might not even know exists that they can order online," Fieri said.
The delivery-only restaurant located in Cool Springs is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
The menu can be found here. In addition to Fieri's business ventures, he has also raised more than $21 million for unemployed restaurant workers who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
