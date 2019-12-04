Hair loss is a chronic and progressive condition that affects women and men of all ages. Actually, a recent study from The American Hair Loss Association estimated that at least 50% of women by the age of 50 and 25% of men before the age of 25 will see their first signs of hair loss. Knowing that millions nationwide will be affected by this ageless condition, scientists, doctors and trichologists are giving more and more attention to discovering the root causes of hair growth and hair loss.
While these experts work to uncover the cause of hair loss, people experiencing the common condition are often left with unanswered questions. However, we have an answer to your hair loss frustrations. HPIHair Partners’ professional hair restoration and replacement team has helped those suffering from genetic or medical-related hair loss for more than 35 years. Offering the latest in non-surgical hair restoration technology, the HPI team helps clients get to the root of their hair loss by guiding them through each stage of regrowth and restoration.
Every client that walks through the doors of HPIHair Partners has a different story to tell, and Founder Kimberly Vaughn and her team work tirelessly to create custom personalized approaches based on each individual’s needs. Their approach to hair preservation, restoration and replacement is a multi-faceted approach that is proven to provide the best results. Their therapeutic plan is a three-pronged approach that really gets to the bottom of the hair loss you’re experiencing so that you can achieve optimal results.
- The first step is to determine the cause of loss. This involves a thorough consultation and some initial blood testing to understand whether your hair loss is medical (perhaps due to radiation/chemo, an autoimmune disease, stress, hormonal or bacterial infection) or genetic hair loss that’s just a disagreeable part of your DNA.
- Once the cause of loss is determined, it’s time to explore solutions. This involves a multi- therapeutic plan, including options such as a supplemental base, amino acid therapy, topical therapy on the scalp and clinical treatments, such as micro needling, injections, steroids and low-level laser therapy.
- After some success is seen through the customized therapeutic plan, ongoing treatment and maintenance should be determined. This step involves some ongoing life changes that may again include supplements, topical or clinical therapies.
By utilizing multiple strategies based on the exact hair loss situation you are facing, the results are far more effective than alternatives. The success you’ll have with the HPIHair Partners approach is bound to turn heads.
Now that you are familiar with the approach to hair preservation, restoration and replacement, we will explore how our whole-body health effects our hair growth and loss in the coming months. Stay tuned to learn more about genetics, psychological stress and medical causes that lead to hair thinning and hair loss.
To learn more about HPI’s unique approach to hair restoration, visit www.hpihairpartners.com or call 615.662.8722, or just stop by one of their locations in Nashville (4535 Harding Pike, Suite 302) or Franklin (1909 Mallory Lane, Suite 108).
