The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announced it awarded $2.379 million in grants to 365 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2019 annual grantmaking process.
Hard Bargain Association in Franklin received an $8,000 grant for its rehab program, going toward repairs on the homes of elderly and low-income residents. This funding was made possible through a grant from the Bonnie R. Bashford Fund and also from the Anne and Bob Zelle Unrestricted Fund.
“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofit organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.
More information on the grant process is online at http://www.cfmt.org/.
Hard Bargain Association was founded in 2004 by a group of individuals who cared about the preservation and revitalization of Hard Bargain, a historic African American neighborhood in downtown Franklin.
Its mission is to provide high-quality affordable housing for low and moderate income families, rehab existing homes of elderly and low-income residents, and to enrich the lives of neighbors through the programs at the nonprofit’s community center (computer classes, job training, healthy cooking classes, Spanish classes, etc.).
Hard Bargain’s vision is to transform the neighborhood into a vibrant and diverse community to be proud of for generations to come.
