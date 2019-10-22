The unveiling of a bronze sculpture of the 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry mascot known as Harvey will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Carter House Visitor Center.
The dog belonged to the 104th Ohio that was located on the main Federal line of defense south of Franklin, positioned near Fountain Branch Carter’s cotton gin, during the Battle of Franklin on the afternoon of Nov. 30, 1864.
Animalia Health & Wellness and The Battle of Franklin Trust are hosting the unveiling, which is free and open to the public. Through the generosity of Animalia, a bronze sculpture of Harvey is the first tangible component completed for the new Carter House museum
Harvey was well known and mentioned by soldiers. Adam Weaver of Company ‘I’ wrote, “The regiment’s mascot, old dog Harvey, just paid us a visit. He somehow always looks me up. After a little bite and a hand pat too, moves on to Company ‘F’ boys.”
Battle of Franklin Trust Curator Joanna Stephens wanted to recreate Harvey because of the humanity that animals bring to the very tragic and chaotic wartime period in America. Dogs and their loyalties to humans speak to all demographics.
Animalia means "with soul," which is how Animalia Health & Wellness approaches every pet and their individualized medical needs. Striving to offer a peaceful retreat for animals, Animalia Health & Wellness has a genuine love and kindness for the animal kingdom. This commonality made this unexpected partnership perfect.
Artist Janel Maher of Janel Maher Fine Art, known for capturing the heart, soul and very essence in her sculptures, brought Harvey to life so all future visitors could experience the beloved mascot.
The Carter House Visitor Center is located at 1140 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. Light refreshments will be provided by Menu Maker Catering and Triple Crown Bakery. For more information, contact hannah@boft.org. For more information about Animalia Health & Wellness, visit www.animaliawellness.com.
