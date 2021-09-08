The Williamson County Government will hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday in Franklin.
The event will take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex in Franklin where they will accept household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, and other hazardous wastes.
Some items such as batteries, antifreeze, ammunition and medical waste (with the exception of needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers) will not be accepted.
A full list of accepted and prohibited items can be found here.
Waste from non-households such as businesses, schools, farms and churches will be accepted by appointment only by calling (615)643-3170.
The event is in partnership with Williamson Recycles and Keep Williamson Beautiful and is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
More information can be found here or by calling (615)790-0742.
Commented