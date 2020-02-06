Franklin Tomorrow’s FrankTalks lecture scheduled for Monday will shine a light on the health of Williamson County.
As part of the nonprofit’s continuing focus on the health and wellbeing of the community, the monthly event will feature a presentation of the outcomes of the Community Health Needs Assessment by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Williamson County Health Department. FrankTalks, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Williamson County Enrichment Center beginning at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social. The hour-long program will follow at 9:30.
During the event, the results of the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and plans for community health improvement will be presented. The CHNA includes community data regarding health in Williamson County, and the improvement plan serves as a strategy to address the priorities identified through the assessment.
Presenters will be Chelsei Granderson and Briana Gochett, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Department director.
FrankTalks is held monthly at various locations across the community and is presented by Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow's sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
The Enrichment Center is on Everbright Avenue in Franklin.
Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin.
