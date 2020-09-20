GraceWorks Ministries will celebrate its 25th birthday at the nonprofit’s Thrift Store Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and find bargains at the special GraceWorks Birthday Thrift Store Sale. Each shopper that day will draw a door prize of either a 25% to 75% discount on their entire purchase or a gift card ranging from $5 to $25. The first 25 shoppers will receive a $10 gift card as well.
Anyone who posts photographs of their Oct. 3 purchases and tags GraceWorks will be entered into a drawing for a free birthday cake from Publix. Publix is also furnishing birthday cupcakes and coffee will be provided for the event.
GraceWorks will maintain safe social distancing protocols including 50% capacity, face masks, frequent wipe downs, 6-foot distancing and shielded checkout. Shoppers will not be allowed to try on clothes.
“The millions of items contributed by donors and purchased by our shoppers have been a powerful part of allowing GraceWorks to serve our neighbors for 25 years,” said GraceWorks CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we present this birthday event as an expression of our gratitude. Come celebrate with us!”
The Thrift Store provides more than $1 million annually to fund GraceWorks — food pantry, mobile food pantries, rent and utility bill assistance and other programs helping families in need. Store inventory comes from individual donations of clothing, furniture, household needs and more. Overhead is kept low by 97 regular volunteers who provide store support.
Families in need also benefit directly from the store. For example, a mother of three who had sold her bed to pay bills received a bed and mattress from the store for free. A family of six who carried their kitchen chairs after supper every night to the living room to have somewhere to sit received a free couch and some living room chairs.
Children are given school clothes to match mandated dress codes. Jobseekers can choose suitable clothing and accessories for interviews and for work. Brides-to-be have received wedding dresses while grooms can find nice suits.
“Lives are transformed every day by the items donated and sold or given away at the GraceWorks Thrift Store,” Breckenridge said. “We are so grateful for the community’s support, and we invite everyone to come Oct. 3, share our joy, and help GraceWorks continue serving our neighbors.”
The GraceWorks Thrift Store is located at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin.
