The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is accepting nominations for its 52nd nnual Preservation Awards, which serve to celebrate outstanding historic preservation projects in Williamson County.
The award categories recognize the vision of those who help the Heritage Foundation protect and preserve historic structures, according to a press release recently sent by the Foundation.
“This year’s Preservation Awards will carry on the same legacy as years’ past,” Blake Wintory, director of preservation and education, said. “In addition, we’ve brought back a previous category to recognize infill projects in historic districts. The other categories include restoration, rehabilitation, craftsperson and heritage preservation.”
The “Excellence in Infill in a Historic District” category recognizes new construction that complements the historic character of the surrounding buildings. Nominated projects should focus on creative design solutions for small-scale, compatible infill buildings in historic contexts. Residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings are all eligible.
In 2019, the Heritage Foundation honored the 231 Public Square Building, where the rehabilitation of the 1972 Harpeth Bank took cues from photos of the old Arlington Hotel that once stood on the site. The result is a reimagined building that contributes to Franklin’s rich historic fabric.
Awards were also presented to the Vaughn-McCall home for rehabilitation, Tina and Roger Jones for the restoration of their bungalow in the Hincheyville Historic District, the Hard Bargain Association for Heritage Preservation, and the Nolensville Historical Association for its work with the Morton-Brittain House.
CEO Bari Beasley said the Heritage Foundation looks forward to receiving these nominations every year.
“This year we can’t wait to see what types of nominees come in for thoughtful new construction projects,” she said. “We are even more excited to present these awards to the amazing individuals and groups who lead these preservation projects.”
A full description of the new categories for this year’s awards as well as the nomination/application forms can be found at WilliamsonHeritage.org/Preservation. Nomination/application forms are due to Wintory by April 10.
Winners for the preservation awards are announced each May at the Foundation’s Annual Meeting which falls during the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preservation Month.
Presented by the Heritage Foundation’s member events’ sponsor, Franklin Synergy Bank, this year’s meeting will be held May 5 at The Franklin Theatre. The Heritage Foundation, Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens staff, boards and members are encouraged to attend. Interested members of the general public are also welcome. Ticket information is coming soon.
For more information, contact Wintory at bwintory@williamsonheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.