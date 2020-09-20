While this year’s Heritage Ball was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Heritage Foundation’s annual auction that accompanies the ball each year is being held as a virtual fundraising event that began Friday and will run through Oct. 4.
According to a press release sent by the nonprofit, this year’s auction takes on the theme “Make it Happen.” Heritage Foundation of Williamson County CEO Bari Beasley said, "The 2020 online auction is packed with unique opportunities to dream, celebrate and live big as the community unites in this challenging year."
The auction features more than 50 items, services and experiences including a luxurious trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; a private virtual “hang” with country artists Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans; a custom-made porch bed swing; a downtown princess tea party with a real fairytale princess; antique jewelry from Walton’s on Main Street; and a private dinner and movie at The Franklin Theatre. The full list of auction items is available HERE.
Proceeds from the auction will support the foundation’s operating budget which includes staffing, preservation and education programs, and downtown Franklin’s Main Street America program.
For more information on the auction and to register to bid, visit Heritage2020.givesmart.com.
