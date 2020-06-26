Eight new members have joined the High Hopes Development Center’s board of directors for the 2020-21 academic year, adding to a group of community advocates and parents to assist the organization with providing high level guidance for strategic planning, fundraising and other organizational support roles.
“Our board of directors is passionate about the mission of High Hopes and provide us with much-needed insight to help make High Hopes the best it can be by ensuring we have a strong long-term plan in place,” High Hopes Executive Director Gail Powell said. “We are humbled and honored to welcome these eight dedicated individuals to our team and look forward to their service.”
New members serving on the 2020-21 board of directors:
- Tim Nichols | Songwriter, Board President
- Mike Alexander | President, Signs First
- Jim Gray | Former CIO, O’Charley’s
- Bert Hoover | Investor
- Ann Kaiser | Susan W. Gray Professor of Education and Human Development, Peabody College of Vanderbilt University
- Ricky Scott | Partner, The Kingston Group
- Kirk Tanksley | Retired, Asurion
- Tony Youssefi | Financial Advisor | Capital Wealth Advisors
In addition to joining the board, Nichols will also serve as board president for 2020-21. Nichols is a Nashville-based Grammy Award-winning songwriter. He has been involved with High Hopes for more than 20 years through fundraising events and is a former High Hopes board member and board president.
For a complete list of Board members and additional information on High Hopes, visit www.highhopesforkids.org.
