Fairview High School had an attendance rate Friday of only 67%, and Williamson County Schools announced the campus would be closing for the weekend to allow for cleaning and for contact tracing by the Williamson County Health Department to take place.
The cancellation includes Friday night's football game against Waverly Central and any other activities that might have been scheduled.
In a message from WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong to Fairview High families, she pointed out that due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine, the decision was made to close the campus.
All teachers and students will transition to remote learning Monday and Tuesday. The situation will be evaluated at the end of the day Tuesday.
