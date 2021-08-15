Youth Leadership Franklin will begin accepting applications Monday for the 2021-22 class, with deadline to apply coming by 4 p.m. Sept. 20.
Participation is open to all high school sophomores, juniors and seniors living in or attending school in Williamson County. The Youth Leadership Franklin Program is designed to help future leaders cultivate their leadership skills and promote an increased awareness of the Franklin community.
The objectives of the program are to:
- Provide an opportunity to interact with community decision-makers.
- Cultivate an appreciation and understanding of the community.
- Broaden the participant's understanding of leadership.
- Aid in the development of leadership skills.
- Create an enjoyable, life-enhancing experience for each participant.
Students are encouraged to check with their respective guidance counselor offices for applications or download the application from the website, www.youthleadershipfranklin.org.
