The Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club awarded a local student for his service to his community, honoring him with the 2020 Youth of the Year award.
Battle Ground Academy senior Mitchell Morrison was chosen as Youth of the Year after his essay on the importance of service was chosen as the winner and netted him a $750 award.
The essay detailed his work with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee’s Full Circle program, which creates sports experiences and activities for special needs youth and young adults, as well as other ventures such as taking part in Bank of America's philanthropic program Student Leaders.
There he worked with the Oasis Center's Your Story Continues Program to help first-generation immigrants and refugees integrate into society.
In 2019 Morrison was also awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal in addition to the 2019 Tennessee District Award.
"We once again have a student who just tops the charts, and I'm so proud of him and of the club for selecting him at the winner," club member Marty Flanagan said before presenting Morrison with the award.
Morrison was born in Boston, Mass., but was raised in Williamson County. In addition to being honored by the Exchange Club, Morrison was also honored with the Tennessee District Award, which includes a $1,000 prize.
Morrison plans to attend the University of Southern California where he will study business.
