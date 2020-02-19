Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, spoke at the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, where he led honest conversations on how race, slavery and racism has shaped our collective past and impacts our present and future.
The presentation entitled Candid Conversations:Changing the Narrative One Story at a Time was followed by a group discussion with the nearly 20 people in attendance about the realities, perception and challenges around the history of slavery, racism and history.
McGill is a history consultant for Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, and takes part in reenactments and living history presentations across the United States, including leading groups in discussions and educational sleepovers in former slave dwellings that serve as the foundation for serious conversations about a histories that have often been forgotten or ignored.
McGill, who has also served in a number of other positions including as a Field Officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and as the Executive Director African American Historical Museum and Cultural Center of Iowa, said that while he didn't expect the project to become what it has today, the experiences have led him to hold programs in 25 states plus Washington D.C. over the course of 10 years.
"10 years ago my reasons were kind of selfish," McGill said. "It wanted to scratch an itch and explore curiosities that I had but then right out of the blocks I realized that it was more than me, more than what was just in my head, because a few stays in NPR did a story on it and the genie was out of the bottle."
The Slave Dwelling Project’s stated vision is “a future in which the hearts and minds of Americans acknowledge a more truthful and inclusive narrative of the history of the nation that honors the contributions of all our people, is embedded and preserved in the buildings and artifacts of people of African heritage, and inspires all Americans to acknowledge their Ancestors.”
After the presentation ended 4 attendees stayed the night in the Masonic Hall with McGill, who noted that while the hall was not a traditional slave dwelling, the 19th century hall was made with slave labor.
For more information about The Slave Dwelling Project including future programs click here.
More information about the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall is available here.
