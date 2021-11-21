A number of downtown Franklin merchants are offering special promotions and ideal gift selections as the Downtown Franklin Association supports Small Business Saturday two days after Thanksgiving and a day past Black Friday.
Shoppers can also find ease of parking as this year’s Hop & Shop Trolley kicks off the Christmas shopping season with free rides from the Factory at Franklin to downtown on a couple of busy Saturdays.
“Small Business Saturday is so special in downtown Franklin,” Heidi Hood, managing director of the Downtown Franklin Association, said in a press release. “Our merchants are offering some incredible specials. … We cannot wait to celebrate with everyone while the holiday season is in full swing."
To encourage shopping local, the Downtown Franklin Association has partnered with the Factory at Franklin and the Franklin Transit Authority to provide free transportation with the Hop & Shop Trolley. The shuttle is a heated and handicap accessible form of transportation for passengers to take into downtown Franklin from the Factory. Running in 30-minute shifts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festive trolley will be available for guests on Nov. 27 and Dec. 18 this year.
Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Its purpose is to support small businesses and celebrate communities across the country.
Merchants and building owners will showcase their holiday storefronts and offer specials, including:
- Onyx & Alabaster: Get a $25 gift card when you spend $250. Open 9 a.m. to 7p.m.
- Puckett’s & Americana Taphouse: Offering their annual holiday gift card sale. Gift cards are valid at any A. Marshall Hospitality location: Buy $100 to get a $20 bonus card, buy $250 to get a $50 bonus card, buy $500 to get a $125 bonus card, buy $1,000 to get a $300 bonus card.
- Wilder: 20% off all clothing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.
- POSH: 25% off all gift cards and 15% off all items.
- Heylee B’s: $20 off purchases of $75 or more (online code: GET20)
- T. Nesbitt and Co: 50% off holiday ornaments. Also serving wine spritzers.
- Olivia Olive Oil: 15% off everything in the store.
- Frothy Monkey: Coffee, wine and great gift options for holiday shopping.
- Franklin Road Apparel: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 20-50 % off select Items. Free Apolis Global Citizen Reusable Tote with $250 purchase. Free gift wrap with purchase.
- Vue Optique: Offering $100 gift certificate to use toward prescription eyewear/sunwear for those without insurance.
- Kilwins: Open 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Running fudge special: two slices, get a third slice free. Offering chocolate Santas and great gifts for the upcoming Christmas season.
- Vinnie Louise: Every purchase gets you entered to win a gift basket worth $500.
- CTGrace, a Boutique: Buy any denim and your entire purchase is 20% off.
- Twine Graphics Retail: 10% off all home goods and consumables. 20% off apparel.
For more information on Small Business Saturday in historic downtown Franklin and the Hop & Shop Trolley, visit www.downtownfranklintn.com.
