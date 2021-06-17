A Hohenwald home health caregiver was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment.
Christy Nicole Berry, 32, was arraigned in a Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court on Friday, and pleaded not guilty to the charge, after she was arrested and later released on a "released on own recognizance" bond, which means that a cash bond was not required.
According to the indictment, prosecutors allege that Berry financially exploited a 70-year-old Franklin woman, taking less than $1,000 in cash from the woman, who Berry was acting as a caregiver for through her employer, Hohenwald-based home health provider D&L Home Care.
Representatives with D&L Home Care would not say over the phone whether Berry was still employed.
Berry is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 10. No further information about the case was immediately available.
