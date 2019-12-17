The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire that heavily damaged a home in the Highlands at Ladd Park subdivision.
Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story, single-family residence on Irvine Lane at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Dan Doss said they arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves. Believing it was occupied, they forced entry to the home anticipating a rescue scenario. Fortunately, no one was home and no injuries were sustained.
Doss said inside the structure they encountered heavy smoke and fire in the first floor master bedroom at the rear of the home, with fire extending into the second floor attic area as well.
Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the damage at $400,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.