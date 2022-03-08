The Franklin Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday evening that "significantly damaged" a home and displaced a couple.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the single-story Quail Court home at 5:24 p.m. following a call of smoke from the residents.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home's eaves with fire coming from the attic.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said in the release that the fire started in a wall cavity between the kitchen and laundry room, where a plumbing repair had been performed earlier in the day, and spread from the base of the wall into the attic.
No one was injured in the blaze, and FFD reported that the displaced couple and their pets are being assisted by their landlord.
