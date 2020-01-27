Did you know that stress equals hair loss? Within the last year alone, hair loss affected 50 million Americans, and this number is only predicted to increase in the days and years ahead. Days become busier with career and family commitments and our lives become more stress filled, taking a toll on our bodies. The first to be affected when our body is under great stress is our hair.
Stress in large amounts causes our hair to transition into a resting (catagen) phase prematurely. The transition continues to occur while our hair rapidly moves into a phase called telogen, characterized by fallout or shedding. This stage occurs in rapid rates before it is supposed to when under the influence of stress. Those who are affected by hair loss during stress will notice fallout of their hair in the shower, during brushing and while styling. Though this process of fallout can be frustrating, the phase often will slow and reverse itself during the course of a few months. In some cases, depending on your age and health, most, if not all, of your hair will regrow.
In other cases, various types of stressors to our body can cause other conditions related to hair loss. One condition, alopecia areata, can be caused by severe stress. Individuals with this condition experience hair loss as the body’s immune system attacks the hair follicles. Another condition which can occur in the presence of stress is trichotillomania. Trichotillomania is characterized by the urge to pull out one’s own hair either from the eyebrows, eyelashes, scalp or other parts of the body. This urge to pull out hair is a coping mechanism for individuals with trichotillomania, a Body-Focused Repetitive Behavior that occurs when experiencing stress, tension, loneliness, boredom or frustration.
In case you have found yourself frustrated, confused or hopeless throughout the process of hair loss, the team at HPIHair Partners wants to help guide you through your options and possible regrowth and restoration. HPIHair Partners offers men, woman, and children hair restoration technology and options under the leadership of Founder Kimberly Vaughn. Clients who experience mild to aggressive hair loss due to genetic or medical-related causes can find customized guidance based on individual needs at HPIHair Partners.
ABOUT HPIHAIR PARTNERS
HPIHair Partners is a premier hair restoration and replacement center that provides the most progressive solutions for thinning and hair loss. The company was founded in 2013 by Kimberly Vaughn and has since become the Southeast’s most renowned resource for hair loss treatment with two locations in Tennessee. Located in Nashville at 4355 Harding Pike and Franklin at 1909 Mallory Lane, HPI’s professionally trained team of Trichologists are committed to developing a customized treatment plan for each specific hair loss situation. For more information, visit www.hpihairpartners.com or call 615.662.8722.
This story is sponsored by HPIHair Partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.