The Huff Project, an initiative to support lung cancer awareness and research, has finalized the lineup of top-tier talent for its second annual Songwriter Night at the Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall Nov. 22.
The event, presented by Williamson Medical Center, will feature two sets of well-known songwriters, with proceeds from the event benefiting lung cancer research, including early detection and treatment options.
Stephen Huff, a Williamson County native who founded the Huff Project following his 2018 diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer, said the Songwriter event is especially meaningful, occurring during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
“Many people don’t realize that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country, and only 6% of federal funds are allocated to research,” Huff said. “As a nonsmoker, I always say, ‘If you have lungs, you can get lung cancer.’ It is so critically important that we raise awareness and funding for this disease so we can prevent others from receiving that same life-altering call that I did almost two years ago.”
The Songwriter Night will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour accompanied by music from Lee Ellen Starks. At 7 p.m., the first round of songwriters will take the stage, including Billy Montana, Randy Montana, Autumn McEntire and Larry McCoy. Songs from the first round’s writers have been recorded by Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, Reba McEntire and Thomas Rhett, among many others.
Round two will feature Tony Lane, Even Stevens, James T. Slater and Craig Campbell, who collectively have written for George Strait, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney, to name a few.
Tickets are available at www.thehuffproject.org and range from $50 for General Admission to $125 for VIP and $1,000 for a Preferred Donor table for 10 people. Food and beverage offerings vary by ticket, and concessions and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Lung cancer survivors are invited to attend the event for free and should email thehuffproject@gmail.com to learn more.
The Huff Project held its second-annual “Chip-In for Lung Cancer” Golf Scramble last month, raising nearly $37,000 for lung cancer research. In addition to fundraising events, the Huff Project has an ongoing campaign to secure 1,000 pre-orders by March 2020 for a lung cancer awareness specialty license plate in the state of Tennessee. If approved, the license plates’ annual renewals will provide crucial research funding that is not currently allocated by the government. Go to www.thehuffproject.org to learn more.
