A trailer used by the Franklin Community Church to setup emergency homeless shelters around Williamson County was stolen on Sunday.
The church's pastor, Kevin Riggs, had a simple message for the perpetrator: "Just take it back and we'll call it a day."
Efforts to combat homelessness in Williamson County
One of Franklin Community Church's major ministry arms is known as Franklin Community Development, which works in tandem with the Williamson County Homeless Alliance to combat homelessness in Williamson County.
Before the pandemic, the two organizations would build partnerships with churches in the county to setup of emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness. The trailer that was stolen on Sunday was used to transport cots, toiletries and other supplies from church to church.
'I don't think they know what they stole'
On Sunday at around 1 p.m., Riggs said that he and his wife decided to walk from the Franklin Community Development office on West Meade Boulevard to Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant on West Main Street. Riggs said the trailer was parked outside the office when they left, but when they returned a few hours later, it was gone.
"So sometime between 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, somebody just pulled up, cut the lock off the trailer and drove off with it," Riggs said.
Riggs said he called Franklin Police and told them of the theft, but that due to no cameras being present in the area, "the odds of finding the trailer are slim."
Purchased in December of 2019 for around $4,000, the trailer is approximately 12 x 8 feet, black with silver chrome trimming. Inside the trailer was around $2,000 worth of cots, as well as dozens of other supplies such as blankets and toiletries.
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Riggs said he allowed the trailer's registration to lapse as the two organizations had moved to provide shelter at hotels, and thus had no need for the trailer.
"We've been making plans to go back to churches the first of the year, and so we've been trying to get the trailer ready... now I don't have anything for emergency shelters," Riggs said.
"If we go to a church that doesn't have beds, I don't have cots anymore. Don't have any blankets, pillows, towels, toiletries... we just had kind of a host of different things on the trailer that you would need if you went into a church and set up an emergency homeless shelter for the night."
Riggs said he would just like for the trailer to be returned, no questions asked.
"I don't think they know what they stole... I'm sure they may have needed it for their business or were going to sell it for some reason, but once they opened up the trailer and saw what was on the inside, they maybe started to realize what they had done," Riggs said.
"If they would just return the trailer, I wouldn't press charges, I just need my trailer back; wouldn't be upset, wouldn't be mad. You know where to park it, just take it back and we'll call it a day."
Below: The approximate location of where the trailer was last seen.
For those that would like to help offset the loss to both Franklin Community Development and the Williamson County Homeless Alliance, residents can text "fcddonate" to 1-(502) 650-8147 to make a donation. Donations are tax deductible and made out to Franklin Community Development, a nonprofit organization.
For those interested in donating online or by check, click here to be directed to the Franklin Community Church giving page. If donating by debit or credit card, under the “This Donation is for” column, select “Franklin Community Development.”
