The 32nd annual Music Country Grand Prix Patrons Party, presented by Tractor Supply Company and originally scheduled to be held Oct. 24 at Brownland Farm in Franklin, is canceled due to the ongoing circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The event is one of our largest annual fundraisers and enables us to fulfill our mission of providing equine-based programs exclusively to children with disabilities,” Sarah Ingram, honorary chair of the Music Country Grand Prix, said in a press release. “We have worked hard all year preparing to welcome everyone to an exciting event, and our decision to cancel was not taken lightly. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cannot thank our sponsors and Brownland Farm enough for their flexibility and support.”
The Music Country Grand Prix benefits Saddle Up!, the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Middle Tennessee, changing the lives of children with disabilities through the power of equine-based programs.
While the Grand Prix Patrons Party is canceled, the Brownland Farm Autumn Classic Horse Show will happen as scheduled Oct. 21–25.
“It’s because of our generous sponsors that we’re able to continue offering services to our Saddle Up! riders and families,” said Lise Bohannon, co-chair with Trina Hayes of the Music Country Grand Prix. “Despite this year’s unfortunate cancellation, we’re already looking ahead to next year. Please mark your calendar for June 5, 2021, when the tradition of the Music Country Grand Prix will continue.”
The sponsorship base for the Grand Prix has grown over the years to include many regional and national businesses. The event has raised more than $2 million since 1988. Tractor Supply Company, a sponsor for 14-plus years, is the “Grand Champion” sponsor again this year.
