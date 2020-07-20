Work is set to begin by the end of July on the long-awaited improvements to the Franklin Road corridor that leads out of downtown Franklin via Highway 31, with completion expected by early 2022.
The city of Franklin received a bid in June to allow work to begin on what is known as the Franklin Road Corridor Improvements and Streetscape project, according to City Administrator Eric Stuckey. Cost of the project is estimated at $18,178,952.
“We’ve been waiting a while to get started on this project,” Stuckey said Monday in his “Top 3 Things to Know” video that is regularly posted on the city’s Facebook Page. “This will be an impressive improvement to our community. We’re glad to get this going.”
The road widening and improvements — as well as the addition of sidewalks, utility upgrades and streetscape enhancements “that are such a hallmark of downtown,” Stuckey said — will stretch from the Harpeth River bridge to Harpeth Industrial Court near The Factory at Franklin and the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
The concept of this project dates to 2005, when the city started the design as part of Franklin’s Corridor & Connector Streets Economic Development Projects. The project was shelved for nearly eight years after the 2008 economic downturn, and in 2016 the Board of Mayor and Aldermen funded this project within the FY2017-2026 Capital Investment Program project list.
The proposed Franklin Road improvements include the following:
- Roadway widening from a two-lane roadway with shoulders to three lanes with curb and gutter
- Wide outside roadway travel lanes that accommodate bicycles
- New sidewalks along both sides of the roadway
- Street trees
- New decorative street lighting
- Traffic signal upgrades at both Old Liberty Pike and Liberty Pike
- Relocating all overhead utilities into underground duct banks
- Upgrading older and undersized water and sanitary sewer utility lines
- Installing a new storm-water sewer system with catch basins and yard inlets
- Other miscellaneous streetscape enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.