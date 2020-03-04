Nasvhille-area teams dominated the Ohio Valley Conference basketball Player of the Year awards on Tuesday as Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor took home OVC men’s Player of the Year honors.
Teammate Jordyn Adams was tabbed as the conference Freshman of the Year and Belmont’s Grayson Murphy was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year as well. It’s just the third time in OVC history that one school has had both the Player and Freshman of the Year in the same season.
Taylor won the conference Freshman of the Year award two season ago and was a first team All-OVC selection last season. He currently ranks 10th in the NCAA with 10.8 rebounds per game and his 21.4 points per game is 13th-best in the country to boot.
He’s the only Division I player to rank in the top 15 nationally in both categories. He’s currently on pace to be just the fifth player in conference history to score 2,000 career points and grab 1,000 career rebounds.
He also has the ninth-most double-doubles (16) and ranks ninth in offensive rebounds per game (4) while averaging 36:43 minutes per game (27th highest in the nation). He was named OVC Player of the Week eight times throughout the course of the season, tying Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried and Murray State’s Ja Morant for the most in a single season.
Adams is the second-leading scorer in the nation among freshman (17.8 points per game). He reached double-digit scoring in 27 of APSU’s 31 games and was named OVC Freshman of the Week 10 times, the second-most in a single season.
His 551 regular season points are the second most in Austin Peay history for a freshman, and he’s just the sixth Govs player to win the conference Freshman of the Year award.
Murphy leads all point guards in rebound (7.5 per game) and is fourth-best in Division I with 2.74 steals per game. His 85 steals are ninth-most in conference history. The Independence High School alum had seven games with double-digit rebounds, and he ranks second in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.98). He’s the second Bruin to ever win the Defensive Player of the Year award since its inception in 2008-09.
On the women’s side, UT Martin’s Chelsey Perry was named the OVC Player of the Year, while Eastern Illinois’ Lariah Washington was awarded Freshman of the Year.
Belmont’s Ellie Harmeyer was tabbed as a first team All-OVC selection and Jamilyn Kinney was a second team All-OVC selection. Harmeyer leads the OVC with 12.4 rebounds per game and is second in the conference with 18.8 points per game.
Full teams are listed below:
All-OVC men’s first team
Jordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Adam Kunkel, Belmont
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky
Tevin Brown, Murray State
KJ Williams, Murray State
Quintin Dove, UT Martin
All-OVC men’s second team
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
Jacara Cross, Jacksonville State
Tre King, Eastern Kentucky
Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois
All-OVC women’s first team
Chelsey Perry, UT Martin
Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont
Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri
Maddie Waldrop, UT Martin
Karle Pace, Eastern Illinois
Carrie Shephard, Southeast Missouri
Macey Turley, Murray State
Kesha Brady, Tennessee Tech
Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
Destiney Elliott, Jacksonville State
All-OVC women’s second team
Alexis Burpo, Murray State
Ariel Kirkwood, Morehead State
Jamilyn Kinney, Belmont
Taylor Hawks, Jacksonville State
Teri Goodlett, Eastern Kentucky
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
