Belmont men's basketball players Grayson Murphy and Nick Muszynski have been named to the Lou Henson Award Preseason Watch List, according to a Belmont press release.
The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in division I college basketball. Murphy and Muszynski were two of six honorees from the Ohio Valley Conference.
Murphy, a preseason All-OVC selection, is averaging 11.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game after helping Belmont win the DC Paradise Jam championship with three wins over Howard (95-78), George Mason (77-67) and Queens (73-61).
The Franklin native and Independence High alum spearheaded a Belmont offense that led the nation in assists per game and ranked 14th in scoring offense last season. The 6-foot-2 guard led the nation in rebounding (245) from the point guard position and was the only player in college basketball to record at least 240 rebounds, 200 assists and 80 steals.
Murphy was among OVC leaders in nine statistical categories, ranking second nationally in assist-turnover ratio (3.69) and third in steals (86) — both Belmont single-season records.
One of only four players in college basketball to post 400-plus assists over the last two seasons, Murphy was named 2020 First Team All-OVC and OVC Defensive Player of the Year. He has 11 career double-doubles.
Muszynski became Belmont's career blocked shot leader in the NCAA Division I era and went over 1,000 career points in Belmont's trip to Washington, D.C.
The 6-foot-11 center became the first player in Belmont's NCAA Division I era to earn first team all-conference honors as a freshman and sophomore, on pace to become the program's career leader in scoring and field goals made.
Muszynski has 55 career double figure scoring games and is the reigning OVC Tournament Most Valuable Player following his 25-point, eight-rebound performance in the 2020 OVC Championship. He ranked among OVC leaders in nine statistical categories last season and was 16th nationally in field goal percentage (.596).
Muszynski joined NBA champion Ian Clark as the second Belmont player in the NCAA Division I era to earn national Freshman All-America honors.
A finalist for 2019 Kyle Macy Award — presented to the top freshman in college basketball — Muszynski was one of only six players in the country in 2019-20 to record at least 70 assists and 70 blocked shots.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
