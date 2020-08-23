A former Independence High School football star may be returning home to continue his NFL career.
Safety Rashaan Gaulden, who played college ball in Knoxville at the University of Tennessee, will be working out with the hometown Tennessee Titans, per Broadway Sports' Justin Melo.
Gaulden graduated from Indy in 2014 and played with the Vols from 2014-17.
He was drafted in the 2018 by the Carolina Panthers in the third round before being waived midseason in 2019. He latched on with the New York Giants after that for the duration of the year. He only had a handful of tackles last fall.
New York waived him earlier this month, and he recently had a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If he signed with the Titans, he would fill out depth in its safety group and likely compete for a job on the special teams unit.
Tennessee starts All-Pro safety Kevin Byard and veteran Kenny Vaccaro at the position, and relies on the promising Amani Hooker (a 2019 fourth rounder) and guys like vet Dane Cruikshank and newly-signed Ibraheim Campbell for depth.
As of now, the Titans start the year at Denver on Sept. 14.
