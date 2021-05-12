A complete game shutout sealed the victory for the Independence Eagles baseball team at Ravenwood Tuesday night over the Franklin Admirals 2-0 in the 11 AAA district tournament.
“We have come a long way this year,” said Independence starting pitcher Ben Cleaver. “We have had some tough games, but we have really turned things up this tournament.”
“You got to tip your cap to the Cleaver kid,” said Franklin head coach Wally Whidby. “He came out and threw strikes and attacked the zone. We barreled some balls up and hit them right at people. He got it done, and we didn’t at the plate.”
“We still have to win another game,” said Independence head coach Mike McLaury. “We put ourselves in a good situation, but it is not done yet.”
In the first inning, Franklin’s defense forced a fielder’s choice and a double play to start the game negating the leadoff single by Logan Molnar 0-0.
Independence starter Ben Cleaver held off the Admirals offense recording a strikeout, forcing a fly out to left, and inducing a groundout to second base keeping the score at 0-0.
Franklin starter Mason Swartz continued to find his groove, recording two strikeouts and drawing a fly out to right field to remain deadlocked at 0 in the top of the second inning.
Cleaver answered in the bottom of the second recording two strikeouts of his own and a fly out to left field keeping the score 0-0.
Swartz went on a tear in the top of the third, retiring the side in order.
Cleaver matched Swartz in the bottom of the third retiring the side in order as the game remained even at 0.
Mason Swartz rose to the challenge in the top of the fourth inning collecting two strikeouts and a groundout to second base as the game remained tied at 0.
Ben Cleaver surged on the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning recording two strikeouts and a pop out to the shortstop to keep the score deadlocked at 0.
In the top of the fifth inning, Franklin starter Swartz continued to roll, forcing a groundout to the shortstop and a fly out to left field and third base as the stalemate remained at 0.
Cleaver contributed to the pitcher’s duel in the bottom of the fifth inning, recording a strikeout and a groundout to second base and shortstop to keep the score tied at 0.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Eagles broke the tie on a sac fly by designated hitter Drew Blalock, which brought Logan Molnar home giving Independence the lead 1-0.
“He got a good sacrifice,” said Coach McLaury. “Toughness is when you are having a bad night going into the at-bat and you find a way when it really matters.”
Cleaver continued to remain locked-in on the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning, drawing two fly outs and a groundout to third base to maintain the lead 1-0.
Independence picked up an insurance run on back-to-back wild pitches, scoring left fielder Creed McCllelan in the top of the seventh to stretch their advantage to 2-0.
Cleaver closed the door in the bottom of the seventh inning tallying a complete game shutout to move on to the district final, 2-0.
“The main thing was to get strikes early,” said Cleaver.
“He did a good job locating his fastball,” said Coach McLaury. “He showed great composure and poise for a sophomore. He fell behind a few hitters, but did not get rattled.”
Franklin will play Dickson County Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the final and give them a chance at redemption against Independence.
“I have 13 seniors that are working as hard as they can to get to keep playing together,” said Coach Whidby. “Our backs are against the wall now, but we will watch the players come out swinging.”
Independence will play the winner of the Wednesday afternoon Dickson County/Franklin game on Wednesday night in the district final.
“I am hoping we continue to pitch well and play good defense,” said Coach McLaury. “We need to keep battling at the plate and take nothing for granted.”
