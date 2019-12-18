After a banner year and accolades for his play with Independence High School and with the U18 USA National Team, Robert Hassell continues to add to his trophy case.
He was named USA Baseball's 2019 Richard W. "Dick" Case Award winner for his season with the U18 National Team.
It's USA Baseball's highest honor, and Hassell is only the fourth from the U18 team to ever win.
"USA Baseball is pleased to recognize these outstanding individuals and their successes from our 2019 national teams," Paul Seiler, USA Baseball's Executive Director/CEO, said via a release.
"Not only did each and every award winner excel in the field of play or as a coach, they all served as outstanding ambassadors on behalf of the United States. It was an honor to have them represent our organization and the game of baseball with class on the international stage."
The release said that Hassell led the U18 team in 10 offensive categories in 2019, including batting average (.514), hits (18), doubles (5), home runs (2), RBIs (14), total bases (31), slugging percentage (.886) and on-base percentage (.548), among others.
Hassell was recently named the World Baseball Softball Confederation's International Player of the Year and was named the 2019 Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year.
He's a Vanderbilt commit who will return for his senior season with the Eagles next spring. Indy made the state tournament this past May.
