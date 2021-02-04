Independence High School's basketball programs are making permanent shifts with their head coaching jobs.
Williamson County Schools confirmed Thursday that Eagles boys basketball coach Doug Keil has resigned effective immediately and that girls head coach Bryan Glasner has also resigned from his role after being on leave for most of the season.
Jeff Parker will be leading the Indy boys team in an interim role for the rest of the season until an eventual successor is found. The Eagles are 8-9 and 5-6 right now and getting close to the 11-AAA playoffs.
Former Indy girls coach Mary Beth White returned to the bench this season to be the interim coach with the Lady Eagles after Glasner stepped away. That team is 2-13 and 1-9 in district with a shot in the district tournament ahead.
Both roles are accepting applicants now via WCS' job portal.
