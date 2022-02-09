For the first time since Dec. 8, 2015, the Independence Eagles (22-5, 6-1) defeated the Franklin Admirals (21-7, 6-1).
The victory came on the road Tuesday night, 69-59.
“It is always a tough place to play,” said Independence head coach Mark Wilkins. “They shoot the ball well at home. We were thankful to pull one out tonight.”
“Independence is a really good team,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “We hope to have another opportunity to play them in the region tournament.”
“It is good to get a non-district win, especially when we have a big game coming up on Friday,” said Independence senior Cameron Bell. “We will definitely see Franklin again because they are a good team.”
In the first quarter, Franklin held a slight lead thanks to three pointers and layups by sophomore Davis Long, junior Jack Medalie and senior Noah Magee to grab the advantage, 21-19.
It was a back-and-forth contest in the second quarter until Independence took a four-point lead into halftime with long-range shots and points in the paint by sophomore Jett Montgomery, senior Owen Ries, junior Matthew Whitt, and Bell to answer Franklin, 35-31.
Independence increased their margin to 53-43 as the offensive clinic continued in the third quarter from downtown and buckets near the rim by Montgomery, Bell, Ries, Whitt and freshman Tylan Lewis.
Franklin rallied within five in the middle of the fourth quarter with 3-pointers by Medalie, Magee, Long and sophomore Sam Medalie, along with layups by senior Tom Fortner.
However, Independence answered the call as Montgomery, Ries, Whitt, Bell, senior Tyus Anderson and junior Joshua Owens were in the zone to help secure the victory over Franklin, 69-59.
Franklin had three players in double figures:Magee with 17 points, Jack Medalie with 16 and Long with 12.
Independence had a triple threat of their own in double figures that included: Bell with 21 points, Montgomery with 17 and Matthew Whitt with 10.
“This is the third or fourth game in a row where we have had three-plus guys in double figures,” said Coach Wilkins. “Two games ago it was five, last game it was four, so we are heading the wrong direction, I guess. We have got to have that to win postseason games. You cannot just have one guy do it all, so having that balance is essential.”
“We kept the ball moving, shot open shots when we needed to, got to the cup (basket) to get two,” said Bell.
Franklin will host Overton at home on Friday night.
“I would like to see us come out and secure the one seed in the district tournament,” said Coach Tigert.
Independence will host district rival Columbia Central on Friday.
“We have got to defend better,” said Coach Wilkins. “Q Martin for Columbia is a great player, and we have got to keep him in front of us. If we can finish well around the rim, I feel good about our chances.”
