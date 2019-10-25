The Independence Eagles fell on a rainy Senior Night Friday to the Pearl Cohn Firebirds 27-6.
“Pearl Cohn was able to score more points and execute their game plan,” said Independence head coach Scott Blade.
The Firebirds started the contest with a four-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Martino Owens.
Pearl Cohn continued to catch fire in the opening quarter, with a ten-yard pass from Owens to senior wide receiver Damion Allen to extend the lead 14-0.
The offensive fireworks continued for Pearl Cohn in the second quarter with a one yard touchdown run by junior running back Kyndrick Breedlove to push the Firebird lead to 20-0, due to a missed extra point.
The Firebirds started the third quarter with a bang, returning the opening kickoff to the end zone on the first play to widen their lead 27-0.
Independence broke through in the third quarter, with a red zone strike from senior quarterback Ethan Cash to senior wide receiver Chayce Bishop, son of former Titan Blaine Bishop, to cut into the Pearl Cohn lead 27-6 (missed extra point).
“He was able to get open on a quick slant double move pass,” said Coach Blade. “The offensive line protected well up front, and Chayce was able to make a great catch on the throw by Ethan.”
Both sides were held to zero points by the defenses in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for Pearl Cohn 27-6.
Independence will finish the regular season by traveling to Ravenwood.
“We are going to try to get better from this week,” said Blade. “Ravenwood is a good team, and we will see how well we can take on that challenge next Friday.”
