The Independence Lady Eagles (1-12, 1-9) defended their home court to collect their first win of the season over the Centennial Cougars (2-11, 1-6), 30-14.
“My kids played hard,” said Centennial head coach Brad Simmons. “That is all I ask that they never quit.”
“This is our first district win this year,” said Independence interim head coach Mary Beth White. “Tonight was our last home game of the regular season. With one senior (Cristy Martinez), that was a special way to send her out.”
The game began with Independence taking a slight lead on a shot in the closing seconds of the first quarter from sophomore Leah Oubre to go ahead 4-3.
Independence was able to separate with major contributions in the paint from junior Madeline Marcus to extend the score at halftime 13-3.
In the third quarter, Independence continued to excel inside the post to sophomore Ryan Brown and senior Cristy Martinez to stretch their lead 23-10.
Stout defense and jumpers by Lady Eagles freshman Marley Womack, freshman Evy Nickols and Martinez secured the district win 30-14 in the final quarter.
Independence held Centennial to 14 points the entire game.
“We switched up our defense a little bit,” said Coach White. “We tried to speed them up to keep them off balance, knowing that they were a little short-handed. We felt that whoever won the rebound battle at both ends would win the game.”
Centennial’s leading scorer was Katherine Ligon with four points.
“She was ready to shoot on the catch,” said Coach Simmons. “I was proud of her effort.”
Independence’s leading scorer was Brown with eight points.
“Our game plan was to pound the ball inside,” said Coach White. “Ryan is very strong. We wanted to let her go to work.”
Centennial will travel to Dickson County next Tuesday.
“This team has a great attitude,” said Coach Simmons. “I hope they go out and play hard.”
Independence will travel to Franklin next Tuesday.
“Being on the other side of the scoreboard tonight should give us a little encouragement and confidence,” said Coach White. “We played three good quarters against Franklin the last time and one not so good quarter. Hopefully we can get more consistency on Tuesday.”
