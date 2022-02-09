In a marathon game that featured two overtimes, the Independence Lady Eagles (8-15,1-5) gutted out a road win 44-41 over the Franklin Lady Admirals (13-10, 1-5).
“I keep telling these girls that championship-level basketball is in them,” said Independence head coach Anthony Hill. “Tonight we played a well-coached team in Franklin. We executed our game plan of them not getting a lot of threes.”
In the first quarter, Franklin got out to an early 8-4 lead with baskets by senior Wrenn Doran, senior Ellie Williams and senior Charlotte Robertson.
The Lady Admirals held on to a slight lead at the break as free throws by Robertson, Williams, senior Jean Costello and sophomore Amy Elliott gave the Admirals a 12-10 advantage.
In the third quarter, Franklin held onto the lead with baskets by Robertson, Costello, Doran, Elliot and junior Lyla Gardner to keep the advantage, 23-19.
The Lady Eagles rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter with buckets in the paint by junior Ryan Brown, freshman Aaliyah Fleming, senior Chaise Bethmann and downtown shots by junior Leah Oubre to tie the game at 32.
In the first overtime, it was a back and forth contest as neither side gained separation. The score remained tie at 40.
The second overtime was a tight contest until Independence stretched its lead to three after a bucket in the paint by freshman Annie Gibbs, extending the Lady Eagles lead to 44-41 with a little over a minute remaining.
Franklin had plenty of free throw opportunities and shots to break through, but could not get anything to fall. Independence sealed the victory on the road 44-41.
Franklin’s leading scorers were Robertson with 15 points and Costello with nine.
Leading scorers for Independence were Brown with 14 points and Oubre with seven.
“I cannot say enough about Ryan Brown,” said Coach Hill. “I think she had a double-double tonight. She was extremely hard to guard and great defensively.”
Franklin will host district opponent Overton on Friday.
Independence will have a home game against district rival Columbia Central.
“We have Columbia next and then tournament play,” said Coach Hill. “We hope that we are starting to play good basketball at the right time of the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.