Independence turned to a familiar face in the area to take over its girls basketball program.
Tony Hill, who formerly led Centennial's girls program, has been hired by Independence as its next girls basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday.
"I am very excited to get back to Williamson County as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Independence High School," Hill said in a statement. "I’d like to thank Dr. [Niki] Patton and her staff including Dr. [Trae] Weiss and Mary Beth White for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to meeting and getting to work with our team."
Hill was recently on the bench with Riverdale as an assistant from 2019-21, with recent stops at Huntland (17-18) and Portland (18-19) as head coach on his list.
He was at Centennial for four seasons before stepping down in 2017. He had 19 wins in the 2016-17 season for CHS, the most for the girls program in team history and got the team to the regional and sectional levels of the playoffs for the first time.
Hill has some college experience, with stints at Lambuth University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
"We are very excited to welcome Tony Hill to Indy Nation," IHS principal Niki Patton said in a statement. "Coach Hill brings a tremendous amount of Basketball experience from both the High School and College levels, and we believe his coaching skill-set brings our Girls’ Basketball program what it needs to take that next step in becoming a championship-caliber team.
"He is passionate about the game of basketball, but more importantly, he is passionate about facilitating success for our girls in both athletics and academics. We are thrilled that Coach Hill will be joining our school community and look forward to the future success of our program."
Independence's girls team went 3-19 (1-14) this past season with interim coach Mary Beth White. Bryan Glasner coached the team in 2019 but resigned from his job in February after missing the 2020 season.
