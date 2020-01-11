The rivalry between the Summit and Independence girls basketball teams began anew tonight as both student sections were packed full of fans ready to taunt their opponent.
But the Lady Eagles added to their impressive 2019-20 turnaround by getting a 65-51 road victory over the Lady Spartans.
Summit shot out of a cannon as they took an early 5-0 lead to start the game with a three-pointer from Marli Anderson followed up by a quick two-pointer from Taylor Penning.
Despite Summit’s quick start, the first quarter was very much back and forth with Independence right on the doorstep.
Summit’s Taylor Penning and Lily Driscoll would hit two back-to-back threes to increase the Spartans lead to 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams found their rhythm in the second with Anderson scoring the majority of her team’s points to give the Spartans a 27-26 lead at halftime.
PHOTOS: Summit vs. Independence girls basketball
Kayla Miller started to catch fire for the Lady Eagles going in the third quarter as Independence and Summit were neck and neck going into the fourth with 40 points a piece.
Miller would score 16 points in the second half and end with 18.
The Lady Eagles would take the lead early in the fourth quarter with Summit right on its tail. However, the Lady Spartans would come up short due to the performance from Miller and the Lady Eagles to lose 65-51 at home.
“It was like I told the girls, this was gonna be a game of runs,” said Independence Coach Bryan Glasner. “We executed our plays and tried to take advantage of what they were trying to do to us.”
This loss puts Summit and third in the district, while Independence is tied for third with Dickson County.
Summit Coach John Wild shared his thoughts on how the game could have gotten better but praised his team for a great performance.
“Next time we play them we’ll have to take away some feeds on the interior.” Wild said. “I thought that we played with a lot of toughness, and that we did a good job at trying to rebound."
Summit will face Page next week in a key district matchup at Page.
“They play a variety of defenses, and it’s probably gonna have to start with taking care of the ball,” Wild said. “They’ve got some really good guards that can score it off the bounce and make threes. They also have good interior players, so we’re gonna have to be well rounded defensively to be able to go in there and win.”
Independence will face Spring Hill next week before facing the best team in the district this season, Brentwood.
“We’re going to see if we can get better at executing our offense and then Friday we’ve got Brentwood,” Glasner said. “Of course they are a scoring machine and they have so many kids who can score. I’m proud of our girls. They played hard, especially in the second half all season. That’s why I told them at halftime to just let the game come to them and they did a good job of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.