Vanderbilt may have lost two of its top 2020 signees in Independence outfielder Robert Hassell, who was taken eight overall by the San Diego Padres, and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was drafted 19th overall by the New York Mets.
Hassell was the first high school player off the board. He hit .423 as a junior with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs with 22 stolen bases for Independence High School. He went 5-2 on the mound with a 1.07 ERA and threw a 17-strikeout no-hitter in the district championship.
Hassell is a two-time Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year and he spent time with the U.S. Men’s National Team at the U18 World Cup back in September. He was named the USA Baseball Player of the Year as well. Although Hassell is committed to Vanderbilt, he gave every indication that he would be forgoing college and turning pro as quickly as he could.
“Whenever is the earliest I can sign… I’m ready to get after it,” Hassell said in a video conference after getting drafted.
Added Padres scouting director Mark Conner: “For us, we really believe in Robert Hassell’s ability to hit. We valued that part of his game just a little bit more. I think we added probably the best prep hitter in the class.”
Hassell is estimated to have a nice payday heading his way as the No. 8 draft selection is slotted for a recommended value of $5.18 million.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
