Even though baseball diamonds are empty in Tennessee, Independence star Robert Hassell continues to get recognition.
The baseball player earned his second-straight Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year honor for the 2019-20 season.
Hassell is a Vandy commit slated to join the program this fall, but he's also projected as a top pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, slated for June 10-11.
MLB.com has Hassell going 10th overall to the Los Angeles Angels in a recent mock draft, saying "He’s the best pure high school hitter in the class, he’s pretty athletic and his makeup is off the charts."
When asked in April about the future by the Home Page's Chip Cirillo, Hassell said he sees his decision to go pro versus going to college as beneficial to him either way.
“Either way, it’s a win-win,” Hassell said, adding that it will be a decision made "in the moment." “I could either, A, go into the pros right now at 18 years old, which would not be a bad thing for me or I could go to Vandy, one of the most prestigious schools and one of the most prestigious baseball programs and that would not be a bad option either.”
He's considered one of the best high school players in the country; Gatorade said he was the fifth-best prospect for 2020 by Baseball America.
The award puts him in contention to be named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year, to be announced later this month.
Though he wasn't granted a senior season with the Eagles due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting the baseball season, Hassell's performance on the USA Baseball's 18U National Team last August was cited as a recent accomplishment.
Per the release, Hassell led the entire tournament group in runs, hits and RBI, and had two home runs, tied for first, and says his preps career ends with a .415 batting average, 96 runs, 89 RBI and 22 home runs. He was also named the 2019 World Baseball/Softball Confederation’s International Player of the Year.
“Robert had a great 2019. He is the best player in the state and showed that again throughout last summer,” said Mike McLaury, head coach of Independence High School, in the release. “He is a very hard-working and humble young man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.