Be Well + Flourish, a member-based health care practice offering integrative health medicine and therapeutic life strategies, has recently opened in Franklin.
Dr. Leah Cordovez, FACP, and Tyler Hayes Rueff, CPC, have formed Be Well + Flourish, Integrative Health Partners, providing comprehensive, evidence-based medicine with an integrative approach to physical, mental and emotional health.
Cordovez is double board-certified in integrative and internal medicine and recognized as a prestigious fellow of the American College of Physicians. Hayes Rueff is a certified professional life strategist who brings over 20 years of first-hand knowledge working with entertainment professionals, including professional athletes and senior executives.
"This is the type of health care we were born to deliver," Cordovez said in a press release. "This care model is the way we believe medicine should be practiced, and we truly want to make a difference in the lives of our patients."
With an effective and comprehensive program, wellness plans are coordinated by a team of experts who proactively oversee members care, with a unique 360, holistic, integrative wellness program tailored to specific needs.
Memberships include comprehensive physical and executive wellness exams, executive life mapping sessions with a therapeutic life strategist, and proactive wellness plan check-ins through teleconference, priority scheduling, equipment for virtual visits, care coordination, house calls, priority scheduling for members with out of town guests, nutrition evaluation including medical food assessment supplementation, food allergy testing, gut health, and more services to enhance and personalize the wellness journey.
Be Well + Flourish is located at 580 Franklin Road, Suite 200. To learn more about the membership programs, call 615-727-9911 or visit www.bewellandflourish.com.
