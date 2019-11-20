For the second straight year, the Franklin Lady Rebels opened their season with a hard-fought loss to a deep East Nashville Magnet Lady Eagles squad.
As was the case a year ago, the Lady Rebels left a five-point defeat with plenty of optimism moving forward.
A potential blowout turned into a back-and-forth affair before the Lady Eagles surged ahead late to outlast the Lady Rebels in a 47-42 win Tuesday evening at East Nashville Magnet High School in Nashville.
Highly-touted post player London Fairs—one of just two seniors for East Nashville and for either team on Tuesday—led the Lady Eagles and all scorers with 24 points. Junior point guard Tameia Shaw added 15 points, six steals and three assists while wreaking havoc on the Lady Rebels on both ends of the court.
Sophomore floor general Sydney Ryan led the Lady Rebels with 12 points and three steals, though was also one of three Franklin players to also register six turnovers.
“We got to get our turnovers down, that just killed us tonight,” Franklin head coach Jay Johnson—a 1990 graduate of Franklin High School and the school’s Athletic Director prior to accepting his new assignment—told the Home Page of a young Lady Rebels squad that committed 30 turnovers. “We just had too many empty possessions. Even if we had 2/3 of that—which is still too many—we probably win that game.”
Not helping the cause was digging an early deficit against a Lady Eagles squad that only needs to the slightest bit of daylight to take over a game. Scoring came at a premium until Fairs and Shaw hit back to back baskets to extend an early lead, with the Lady Rebels avoiding an opening quarter shutout thanks to a late three-pointer by sophomore guard Jean Costello.
Franklin—without a senior this season—saw its appointed leaders, Ryan and junior Kate O’Neill (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks)—held scoreless in the 1st quarter. Ryan hit her stride in the second quarter, the adjustment period in part attributed to the gifted shooter being asked to run the point this year.
“I’m always taught to try new things,” stated Ryan, who held down the two-guard spot in a freshman year where she averaged more than 17 points per game. “Play a little bit of wing, play a little bit of one. It was fun and I’m ready to lead this team any way I’m asked.”
The Lady Rebels trailed 23-15 through two, but cut the lead in half heading into the final eight minutes. The biggest difference was the emergence of O’Neill, who ran into first half foul trouble but found her stride late in the third quarter.
“Syd and I knew heading into this season that we had to step up, assume the role of senior leaders since we’re a team without any seniors,” noted O’Neill, who scored all 12 of her points in the second half. “I didn’t do my job in the first half, my head wasn’t in the game the way it should’ve been. After the half, Coach Jay told me to go warm up, so I did so as fast as I could to get ready once he put me back in.”
It had an immediate effect, with the junior post accounting for nine straight points on her own to tie the game at 33 early in the fourth quarter. A costly Lady Eagles turnover led to a fast break capped by a Brenna Swiger layup to give Franklin its lone lead of the night.
Longtime Lady Eagles head coach Lois Richardson refused to squander three-plus quarters of hard work, spending a timeout to preach wisdom upon her own young squad. The talk was effective, as Fairs drained a three out of the timeout. East Nashville would never relinquish its lead, going on a 7-0 lead before Ryan and O’Neill scored back to back baskets to bring the Lady Rebels within two.
“That’s going to be the key all season, it’s no secret,” Johnson noted of his dynamic duo. “Once Kate gets going, it really opens things up for Sydney as well. That creates opportunities for Bergen (Allee, sophomore guard, 6 points, 2 steals, 6 turnovers), Jean and the rest of the team. Just cutting down those turnovers and making smarter plays on offense.”
Through it all, the Lady Rebels found themselves with a chance to tie inside the final 30 seconds. It instead ended with its 30th and final turnover on a 10-second violation. Coach Johnson tried in vain to call a timeout, only for his cries to be drowned out by the vocal crowd cheering on the Lady Eagles.
A pair of free throws by Fairs—who went 12/13 from the stripe—sealed the home opening win for the hosting Lady Eagles.
The Lady Rebels (0-1) head back to Williamson County for its own home opener on Thursday, hosting Columbia Central in non-conference play.
