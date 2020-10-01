Interim Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson has been named the city's new permanent chief as of Thursday.
Johnson was named Interim Fire Chief after Franklin's previous chief, Rocky Garzarek, resigned from his position on June 16 after the city found out that Garzarek had been working remotely eight hours away from Franklin during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey announced Johnson's permanent appointment in a news release on Thursday after the city said that Johnson rose to the top of the field from approximately 100 candidates generated through a national search led by University of Tennessee Municipal Advisory Service.
"Chief Johnson’s leadership has played a vital role in the achievements of the Franklin Fire Department over his 26 years with the department. He worked his way through the ranks, being promoted from firefighter to lieutenant, captain, Battalion Chief of Training, Deputy Chief, and most recently Interim Fire Chief," the news release reads.
According to the release, since 2009 Chief Johnson has served as the chairman of Tennessee’s Homeland Security District 5 Team which is comprised of emergency responders from seven Middle Tennessee counties that deploy to critical incidents nationwide.
Johnson has been deployed as a member of the Middle Tennessee Incident Management Team to numerous hurricanes, the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires and other incidents.
In 2018 he received the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security's First Responder Award, which is presented to emergency responders for outstanding and heroic actions while serving the people of Tennessee.
“I have great confidence in Chief Johnson’s leadership, dedication and care for the community and the men and women of the Franklin Fire Department,” Stuckey said in the release. “Chief Johnson will lead the department well and serve the community he loves with great distinction. Most recently, Johnson’s leadership has been critical in the City’s COVID-19 response since March of this year.”
Chief Johnson is a Desert Storm veteran who began his firefighting career in 1990 while serving in the U.S. Air Force, and has served with the Franklin Fire Department since 1994.
