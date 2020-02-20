Nashville resident Allie LaCombe has seemingly done it all in the women’s hockey world.
Growing up in Minnesota, LaCombe won a high school state championship for Eden Praire and finished in the top 10 in voting for the state’s Miss Hockey award. From there, she played Division I hockey in college at Syracuse before joining the European Women’s Hockey League for a few years.
Now, she can cross one more thing off her list as she signed a contract on Wednesday with the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League.
“It was kind of a whirlwind,” LaCombe told Penalty Box Radio’s Justin Bradford. “I had some friends and former teammates on the Whale who had reached out and put me in contact with the coach and GM. So, when we discussed that my PTO would consist of a practice and two games, I was elated.
“I took this last year off, so I haven’t been playing competitively. But I was able to jump in right away and make an impact. We had a big win on Saturday, and I played a lot of minutes.”
The 26-year-old played for Syracuse from 2011-14, scoring 22 goals and 37 points in three seasons. She played for two different teams in the EWHL from 2015-19 before signing a professional tryout with the Whale earlier this month.
“Playing pro hockey in North America, as a young girl growing up, that was never an option,” LaCombe continued. “As I went through college and played Division I and then going overseas, as the NWHL started, it was always so enticing, and I thought it would be so incredible to play in the only North American professional league for women.
“I’m just so happy for the next generation that hopefully this inspires some young girls in Nashville to say, ‘That could be me, I could do that someday.’ It’s more about just me, it’s about the next generation of girls.”
LaCombe has made her mark in the Nashville hockey community. She serves as the Tier II girls head coach of the Jr. Predators, where she trains and prepares girls to play college hockey. She coaches the U12, U14 and U17 girls teams.
She also serves as hockey director at the Hockey Lab in Franklin, a hockey training facility that specializes in on- and off-ice training, strength and conditioning and classroom training.
LaCombe is also the Nashville Girls Hockey program coordinator, a Level 4 USA Hockey coach and a certified USA Hockey director. She interned with NHL and AHL teams in the media relations department.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
