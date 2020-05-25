As the coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact on Franklin in a wide variety of ways, Franklin Tomorrow will explore what it and other organizations are doing to enhance the city in its next FrankTalks scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m.
Things have continued to change rapidly in Franklin, and during this month’s FrankTalks, local leaders serving as panelists will focus on catching up the community on new developments taking place in several areas.
One of the topics will regard Franklin's designation as one of 20 finalists for the National Civic League's All America City Award, which was announced last week. The award, given to 10 communities each year, shines a spotlight on the work taking place in communities across the country. The award is open to all American communities, from major cities, counties and regions to tribes, towns and villages.
According to a press release from Franklin Tomorrow, panelists for the webinar will include Wiliamson County Animal Center Director Ondrea Johnson and GraceWorks Ministries CEO Valencia Breckinridge. Additional panelists will be added as the date of FrankTalks draws closer.
The June 8 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting about an hour. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Centerand Renasant Bank. To RSVP, visit https://june8franktalks.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.