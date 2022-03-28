The double-murder trial of Michael D. Mosely, who is accused of killing two Williamson County men and injuring another in December 2019, began on Monday with jury selection and opening statements.
Mosely was indicted on First Degree Murder charges by a Davidson County Grand Jury in 2020 for the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, outside of the Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Nashville on Dec. 21, 2019.
Beathard and Trapeni were Battle Ground Academy graduates.
Mosely is also facing one count of attempted first Degree Murder and one count of Assault for the stabbing of Alvin Bethurum, who is also from Williamson County and received injuries to his eye and arm.
Jury selection took up most of the first day, with a jury convened and opening statements from the prosecution and defense taking place around 3:45 p.m.
"At the close of all of the proof, we will ask you to return a verdict of guilty on all four counts of the indictment," Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman told the jury, arguing that Mosely escalated a fist-fight by producing a knife and detailing the fatal wounds to Beathard and Trapeni .
Mosley and and his attorneys have long argued that he acted in self defense.
"This tragedy began as a joke," Mosley's defense attorney Ken Quillen told the jury, arguing that a group of BGA students had gathered at the bar that night when a fight broke out over a girl that Mosley was encouraged to hit on.
That action, Quillen said, led to Mosely being confronted by one of the bar patrons which then devolved into a fight between the BGA group and a smaller group which included Mosley, adding that at one point Mosley was put into a headlock and sucker-punched.
Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day of 2019 when he was found hiding in a vacant home in Ashland City by Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT officers, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, TBI agents, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies.
The case has gained national attention as Beathard was a former quarterback at BGA and was playing at Long Island University at the time of his death. He was also the brother of C.J. Beathard, an NFL quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Beathard has another brother Tucker, who is a country musician, while his parents Casey and Susan are noted songwriters. His grandfather is former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Mosley was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for a different assault inside of a Nashville Walmart.
Mosley's trial in front of Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton was delayed in January 2021 and is expected to last throughout the rest of this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.