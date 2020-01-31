Briston Bennett
Senior
Briston Bennett, son of Lonell and Tara Bennett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard for the team. This season in a game against Columbia Academy, he scored 14 points, had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Bennett started playing basketball when he was younger in a rec league that his father coached. The team that he was on was advanced for him, with every other player two years older than Bennett.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The need to dominate and be the best.”
One of his top role models is his father, Lonell. "He’s taught me everything I know about the game," Bennett said.
After graduating from BGA, he will be attending UNC Charlotte on a football scholarship.
