Lindsey Summarell, daughter of Judie and Bill Summarell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a student at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of point guard and post for the team.
Summarell started playing basketball when she was in elementary school. She said she’s been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I think about what I want later in life, like playing at the college level and the only way to get to that is to push myself. I also think about what it feels like to win and that is the feeling I want so I will do anything to get that.”
One of her biggest role models is her mother, Judie. “Every day I see that she works hard, pushes us in academics and athletics, and shows that she would do anything for me and my sisters,” she said. “She is always there giving me critiques and helping me figure out how to do something different. She never wants me to fail and she shows it.”
After graduating from BGA, she hopes to continue her basketball career in college and pursue a career in either sports psychology or interior design.
