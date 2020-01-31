Isabella Li
Junior
Isabella Li, daughter of Monica Olaru, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Basketball Cheerleading Team.
Li said her interest in the sport happened naturally due to her curiosity. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My identity. I am the first Chinese cheerleader in current years. So I really want to prove that I can do it. Also, I want to contribute to BGA.”
One of her biggest role models is her friend Ellie Pratt. “She tries her best, and is hardworking,” Li said. “[She] helps me a lot.”
After graduating from BGA next year, Li said she plans to try her best at whatever comes her way as she pursues her future goals.
