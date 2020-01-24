Jack Revere
Junior
Jack Revere, son of Doug and Adele Revere, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Wrestling Team. Revere got his start in the sport after doing ninja training.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said frankly, “It sucks to lose, so let’s not lose.”
One of his top role models is American ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, triathlete, motivational speaker and author David Goggins. He said he looks up to him because “he has been through a lot.”
He is currently undecided about his collegiate plans.
