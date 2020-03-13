Beth Fleming
Junior
Beth Fleming, daughter of Ellen and O.J. Fleming, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Girls Softball Team. She plays the positions of short stop and first base for the team. This season, she had a batting average of .667.
Fleming started playing tee ball when she was about 4 years old. When she was 10, she decided to join a travel softball team and has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I get inspired by watching my teammates compete and get better around me.”
One of her top role models is her father. She said, “He’s faced a ton of setbacks throughout his life and has always kept a smile on his face and persevered through them all.”
After graduating from BGA, she plans to go to college to pursue a major in psychology. One day, she hopes to become a psychiatrist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.