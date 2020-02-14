Kaleb Seay
Senior
Kaleb Seay, son of Erika Seay, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays several different positions for the team.
Seay said he’s been playing basketball since he can remember. “I’ve always had a ball in my hand since I was little,” he said. “That’s how it was for all the guys in my family so it came natural.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Knowing that people are doubting me. Not only doubting me, but waiting on me to fail.”
After graduating from BGA, he plans to attend Sewanee: University of the South.
